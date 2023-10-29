New Millennium Group LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New Millennium Group LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Visa by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 279,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $66,414,000 after acquiring an additional 64,634 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day moving average is $234.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.32 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

