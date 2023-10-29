Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,469 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTV opened at $131.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.