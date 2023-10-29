Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $207.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $658.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

