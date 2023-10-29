JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.