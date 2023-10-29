Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 171,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 295,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $70,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Visa by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,608,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $620,732,000 after acquiring an additional 375,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

