Asio Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $238.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

