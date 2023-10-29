Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG opened at $262.47 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.72 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

