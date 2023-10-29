Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:V opened at $229.27 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The firm has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.78 and its 200-day moving average is $234.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

