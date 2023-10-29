Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $296.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

