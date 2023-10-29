Triumph Capital Management Sells 72 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.31 and a one year high of $461.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.81 and its 200 day moving average is $434.79. The firm has a market cap of $319.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.