Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.