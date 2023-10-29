Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 34,141 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $79,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $144.35 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $143.96 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

