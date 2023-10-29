SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.