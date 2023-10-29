Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,928 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 416,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,928 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $195,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $560.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $531.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.83.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

