Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 95,717 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,717 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PM traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.47. 4,321,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,948. The firm has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.