Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 35,141 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,141 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 185,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 28,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

