Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 201,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

AbbVie Trading Down 4.3 %

ABBV traded down $6.27 on Friday, hitting $138.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,427,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,859. The company has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

