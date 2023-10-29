Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 28,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.9 %

AMD opened at $96.43 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4,819.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

