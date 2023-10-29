Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 28,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.9 %
AMD opened at $96.43 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4,819.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
