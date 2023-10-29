Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 284.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943,436 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $112,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

