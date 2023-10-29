SPC Financial Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

