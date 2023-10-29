Wealth Management Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $838.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.36 and a 52 week high of $925.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $856.49 and a 200 day moving average of $808.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

