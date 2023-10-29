Simmons Bank Trims Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus lowered their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

