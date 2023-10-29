Jennison Associates LLC Sells 243,603 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 243,603 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $999,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $214,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 110,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

HD stock opened at $276.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.65. The stock has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

