Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after buying an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,655,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Exelon by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.