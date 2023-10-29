Massachusetts Wealth Management Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Massachusetts Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 110,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,471,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

HD stock opened at $276.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.