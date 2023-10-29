Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $229.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

