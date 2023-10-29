Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $183.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.30 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

