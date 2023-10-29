Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 658 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $364.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $308.60 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.