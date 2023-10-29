Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after buying an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,536,000 after buying an additional 1,262,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $70.19 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

