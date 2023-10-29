AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $97.98 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

