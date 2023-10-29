Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,417 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $37,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $66.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

