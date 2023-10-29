Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,237 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Booking worth $258,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,248.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,746.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,771.32 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,036.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,857.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.