Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,927 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $149,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $355.28 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $375.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.60 and a 200-day moving average of $346.98. The company has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock worth $12,274,351. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $372.52.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

