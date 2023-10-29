Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253,329 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Paychex worth $121,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Paychex Trading Down 2.0 %

Paychex stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

