Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3,957.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348,299 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $104,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,223 shares of company stock worth $4,170,585. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.