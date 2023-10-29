Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $2 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.