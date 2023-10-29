The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45,066 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $77,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 110,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,471,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $276.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

