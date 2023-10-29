Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 4.0 %

AON stock opened at $306.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $273.02 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.