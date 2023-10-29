Appleton Group LLC Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 97.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 459,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.