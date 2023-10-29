Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $147.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

