Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.1% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $238.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

