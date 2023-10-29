Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 111.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,100,000 after buying an additional 842,406 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.6% during the second quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $160.57 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.79 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.44.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

