Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,321 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.1% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP opened at $214.84 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

