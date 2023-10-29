Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 32,864 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 32,864 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $69,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $141.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $138.77 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

