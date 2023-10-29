PFG Investments LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,695,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 317.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Walmart by 184.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,074,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after buying an additional 1,994,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $161.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.99 and a 200-day moving average of $156.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,811 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

