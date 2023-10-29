Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 484 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $238.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.14. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

