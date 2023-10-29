Emfo LLC Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Emfo LLC lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Emfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after buying an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

