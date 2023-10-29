Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $27.46 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

Prologis Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.32. 4,082,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

