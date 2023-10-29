Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.01 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.