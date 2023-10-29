SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,374,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,388. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.